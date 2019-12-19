Not convinced that NRC will not be implemented nationwide : Prashant Kishor

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that he is not convinced with the argument that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented pan India.

"The argument that no nationwide #NRC has been ANNOUNCED is not convincing as it is not the SAME as clearly stating that there will be No #NRC," tweeted Kishor.



The JDU leader has been publicly taking a stand contrary to his party on the citizenship law and had also offered his resignation to the party chief Nitish Kumar.

The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam. Recently, the final list of NRC was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. (ANI)