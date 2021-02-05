Not denied permission to Rath Yatra, BJP indulging in malicious propaganda: TMC

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not denied permission for Rath Yatra by the West Bengal state government and challenged BJP to provide evidence to the contrary.



"Govt West Bengal has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by BJP. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth. BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood," said a tweet on TMC's Twitter handle.

"A BJP functionary had sought permission from Chief Secretary, whose office directed them to local authorities. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue," said another tweet by TMC.

A PIL has been moved in the Calcutta High Court by Rama Prashad Sarkar seeking directions to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s rath yatras in poll-bound West Bengal, citing Covid-19 and the law and order situation of the state. The next hearing is scheduled for 9th February.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in West Bengal. JP Nadda is scheduled to flag off Rath Yatra on February 6 and February 9, while Amit Shah is expected to do so on February 11. (ANI)









