Not elected as MP to clean toilets, drains: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal: Kicking up a new controversy, BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday asserted that she had not been elected to the Parliament to clean toilets and drains.

Virtually sweeping aside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Swachh Bharat campaign, she said: "We have not been elected to clean your drains or toilets. I have said this in the past and I am repeating it now."

"We will with all honesty do what we have been elected for, so keep in mind, we are not here for cleaning a drain. Is that clear?" the fire-brand leader said in her constituency's Sehore when a party worker complained about the unhygienic conditions in the town that was the district headquarters for Bhopal district till the mid 1970s.

"An MP should be asked for parliamentarian's work. MP's work is to join hands with MLAs, corporators and public representatives for development," she said. "You get my phone number with ease and call me up. I will be here afterthe Lok Sabha session gets over. Will give you a patient hearing. Your problems will be looked into. Whatever funds we get will be used for public good," she said. The state Congress was quick to criticise her. Congress spokeswoman Shobha Oza said Thakur's statement exposes the BJP as she has "tossed aside Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan". "It makes clear that the BJP only believes in slogans and 'jumlas'... it is not even remotely interested in development and public benefit," she added.