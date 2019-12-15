Not everyone agrees on everything, Rahul has his own thoughts on Savarkar: Chhagan Bhujbal

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a remark on Veer Savarkar, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said, not everyone can agree on everything and Rahul has his own thoughts about Savarkar.



"When it comes to big personalities, not everyone agrees on everything. Rahul Ji has his own thoughts about Savarkar. Savarkar had said the cow is not our mother but BJP says it is. Savarkar's thought was also 'gyanvadi' but can BJP accept it? They can't," Bhujbal told ANI.

Addressing a rally on Saturday, Rahul had said he would not apologise for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for the comment. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi said.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit has said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather. (ANI)

