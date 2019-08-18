Not intimidated by Trinamool's threats: Sovan

Chatterjee, who returned to Kolkata from New Delhi, along with his associate Baisakhi Banerjee on Sunday evening, also claimed "the ground is sliding fast from under Trinamool's feet and said the party won't be able to come back to power in the 2021 state Assembly election.

"The Trinamool government is trying to put my life under threat but I will not be intimidated by that. Mamata di (Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) should remember that I have been at the forefront of all her movements. I have never been bogged down under threat. She knows me. So I won't be intimidated by such tactics," Chatterjee said.

"The ground is sliding fast from beneath their feet. They should indulge in self criticism. I don't think they will be able to win in 2021 polls," he said. Taking a veiled swipe at Banerjee, the new BJP leader said he did everything under her instructions during his time in the Trinamool. "Her words have been the ultimate for me. Whatever I have done during my time there was directly under her instructions. Now she is not accepting it and trying to shrug off the responsibility," he added.