Not just Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town, but majority of population will be affected too: Shekhawat on water scarcity

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Expressing concern over the depletion of water, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stated that if water availability continues to decline with the same pace and per capita, not just Chennai and Bangalore "will become Cape Town" but a majority of population will be severely affected.

The Jal Shakti Minister referred to Cape Town as the water crisis in the South African capital peaked during 2017-18 when it almost ran out of water.Speaking at the 13th World Aqua Congress here, Shekhawat on Wednesday said, "The way water availability has declined with increase in population if this happens at the same pace and per capita water availability keeps going down, not just Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town but the majority of the population will be affected too."Last month, Shekhawat had said that the Centre will soon come out with an updated version of National Water Policy to effect key changes in water governance structure, regulatory framework, besides setting up of a National Bureau of water use efficiency.He had said that water conservation along with water-harvesting and judicious and multiple uses of water is key to tackle the water challenges in India. (ANI)