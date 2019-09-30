Not one guilty person was punished during Cong rule at Centre: SAD leader Majithia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia on Monday attacked Congress stating that not a single person was punished under their government for brutalities on Sikhs community.

"Till Congress was in power at the Centre, not one guilty person of the horrific crimes were punished. After nearly three decades, the wheels of justice have been moved and there is absolute faith in the community that justice denied to it will finally be delivered," Majithia stated in a press statement.



The remark came in the wake of the government's decision to commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life sentence for his role in Beant Singh's assassination.

"The then Congress government leashed out draconian laws on the state and thousands of innocents were made scapegoats and butchered," he said.

The SAD leader also welcomed the government's decision on the commutation of death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana and called the move as "mature and highly compassionate decision."

"Punjab stood for harmony and peace and this decision of the Central government in the world's largest democracy was a 'healing process to assuage the huge tragedy faced by the state'," he stated.

Majithia also criticised Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his criticism of the government's decision.

On Sunday, the Congress leader termed the commutation of Rajoana's death sentence as "a dark day in the history of Punjab, democracy, and justice". (ANI)

