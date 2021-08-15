Not only policy formulation, its evaluation also a must: AIIMS doc

Once the policy is formulated and got implemented throughout the nation, we must have a mechanism that could analyse the results and benefits at the grass root levels. It should work in a comprehensive manner simultaneously with implementation, she said.

Talking about spending on healthcare, Dr. Kumar emphasized on the need to increase the healthcare share in the GDP. She said that it would augment the healthcare facilities at primary level and district levels where standards of care and treatment for all diseases would be available at affordable costs on doorsteps. It is time to strengthen public-private partnerships in the health sector, added Dr. Kumar.