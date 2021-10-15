Not part of any money laundering activity, made 'victim' around the case: Nora Fatehi on ED summons

"On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," read the statement issued by the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi.ED on Thursday questioned Fatehi in New Delhi in connection with Rs 200-crore money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was quizzed for more than eight hours.Fatehi deposed before the investigators in response to the ED summons issued against her earlier asking her to join the probe on Thursday. It was the second time when the ED summoned Fatehi for questioning in connection with the case. The agency examined Fatehi last month too.Agency sources said Fatehi was called to ascertain connections to the accused.Notably, the ED has also summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the investigators on Friday for questioning in the case.The ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police last month for their alleged role in the duping case.Delhi Police has so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.The ED suspects that Chandrasekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail. (ANI)