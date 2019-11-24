Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state.

The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress to form the government saying "it is not possible that you hijack "Jantantra" (democracy) with "Jugadtantra"."

"Devendra Fadnavis and BJP government in Maharashtra shows respect to people's mandate and is according to the wishes of Maharashtra people. It is not possible that you hijack "Jantantra" (democracy) with "Jugadtantra"," he said.The Union Minister said there should be a stable government, a government which is dedicated to the development and stressed that "whatever will happen will be good and what has happened is within the framework of the constitution."Responding to the criticism over BJP forming the government in the state, Naqvi said, "Many people raise questions and people give them answers from time to time."Commenting on the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's tweet on Electoral Bonds, the Union Minister said a fair system doesn't suit people who are involved in corruption from head to toe."People involved in corruption from head to toe, a fair system does not suit them. As for the electoral bands, this process has been done with honesty and with the intention to root out black money," he said.Chidambaram had on Saturday tweeted, "I have asked my family to tweet this on my behalf: Electoral Bonds are the biggest scam of the decade. Purchasers will be known to the Bank and, therefore, to the Government. The donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated.""Donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!," the former Finance Minister said in another tweet. (ANI)