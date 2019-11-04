Not possible to circumvent SC verdict on Sabarimala women entry by making laws: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court's order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple.

"Supreme Court's verdict on women entry in Sabarimala temple is related to fundamental rights. Making law to circumvent the apex court's verdict is not possible. The state government is bound to implement it," Vijayan said in the legislative assembly.



The Chief Minister's statement came in response to a question raised by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs in the matter.

Vijayan said that the state government's stand is to implement the court's order.

"This is the government's policy in the case of the review petition. One section tried to create problems last year and attacked police and devotees. Devotees do not need to worry. All arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful 'Darshan'.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The temple is being opened for a three-month-long annual pilgrimage later this month. (ANI)

