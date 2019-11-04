Not satisfied with relief work carried out by state government in flood-affected areas: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he is not satisfied with the relief works being carried out by the state government in the flood-affected areas.

"I am not happy by the relief works carried out by the state government in the flood-affected areas. As far as the measures are concerned, the government's efforts are not up to the mark. I need a change in their strategy as far as relief works are concerned," said Kumaraswamy on Saturday.



"I am ready to support any party if they work for the people. Whoever may be the Chief Minister or whoever takes over the administration, they should work for the interest of people," he added.

He further asserted,"I suggest the parties to work as per my suggestions. There is no shortage of money to carry out relief works," Kumaraswamy said.

Recent floods that occurred in October wreaked havoc across the state. (ANI)

