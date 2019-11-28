Not taking oath today, says Ajit Pawar; 6 leaders form Sena, Congress, NCP to take oath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): NCP leader Ajit Pawar will not be sworn-in as a member of Uddhav Thackeray government today evening.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting here, Pawar said that the NCP has yet to make a decision in this regard.

"I am not taking oath today. Today six leaders will be taking oath two from each party," Ajit said.He further said, "The decision on deputy chief minister is yet to be taken by the party."The NCP leader was speaking to media after a meeting of Jayant Patil, Prafull Patel, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar here.Ajit resigned as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government on Monday, three days after he took the oath of the office.According to sources, NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress are discussing to increase the number of leaders who will be taking oath at Shivaji Park today evening.Uddhav Thackeray will be taking oath as the chief minister more than a month after the declaration of Assembly election results on October 24.Political uncertainty continued for weeks after Shiv Sena, the then ally of the BJP, demanded rotation of the chief minister's post and equal power-sharing, something rejected by the later. (ANI)