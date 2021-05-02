Not time to celebrate, time to continue fight against COVID-19: Kerala CM as LDF set to return to power

Kannur (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): With ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) appearing poised to form the government in Kerala again, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to the supporters to not celebrate the victory and continue the fight against COVID-19.



"Kerala has given a verdict in favour of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID-19. Kerala today reported 31,950 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths," said Vijayan while addressing media in his assembly constituency seat Dharmadam.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister exhorted the people of Kerala to come together more than ever before, to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and to take the state forward in the path of development, welfare and secularism.

In view of a surge in COVID-19 infections, the Election Commission earlier today wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories and heads of political parties to prohibit the victory celebrations where the counting of votes is underway and demanded strict compliance of directions.

Vijayan took a dig at BJP's claims about forming a government in Kerala and said, "Top BJP leaders had announced that they were moving towards forming a government. At that point, we were told that their current account here would be closed in this election. BJP leaders, including the PM, Home Minister and Chief Ministers, had come here to campaign."

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan called LDF's lead in the polls as the "victory of people".

"People's mandate proves that they are happy with the pro-people policies of LDF government. It is a victory of people. Prime Minister Modi with half a dozen ministers campaigned here but they even lost the one seat they had. People here have defeated communal forces," said Balakrishnan.

Kerala has been seeing Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alternatively coming to power for nearly four decades. With LDF bunking the trend under the leadership of Vijayan, it is scripting history.

The exit polls had predicted LDF retaining power in Kerala. As the counting for the day progress, the ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is registering a win on 21 seats and maintaining a lead on 39 more.

Among other constituents of LDF, CPI has won 4 seats and is leading on 13 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won 3 seats and maintaining the lead on 2, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading on two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress is leading on one seat. (ANI)

