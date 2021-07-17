'Not written in the Vedas': Uttrakhand says no to live streaming Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttrakhand will not conduct live streaming of Char Dham Yatra as there is no mention of the practice in the Vedas, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.



"After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided not to hold live streaming of Chardham Yatra as it is not written in the Vedas. We are also going to file an affidavit in the High Court in this regard," the chief minister told mediapersons.

Uttrakhand High Court had put a stay on the state government decision to allow the Char Dham Yatra from July 1 from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts. Following this, the state government challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court and filed a plea in the Apex Court on Tuesday.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath Temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. But in view of COVID-19, the Uttrakhand government has only allowed Chardham Yatra for residents of the three districts including Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi this year.

Earlier, the Uttrakhand government had to issue a new guideline by amending the Standard Operating Procedure.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday allowed States to take 'Ganga Jal' from Haridwar in water tankers, days after the state government on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra in light of COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan said that if there is a demand for carrying 'Ganga Jal from the states, then the state government will provide full cooperation.

"Permission will be given to carry 'Ganga jal' from Haridwar through water tankers," he added.

Haridwar Police has said that Kanwariyas will not be allowed to enter Haridwar and the border will also be sealed.

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25. (ANI)

