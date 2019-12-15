Not yet decided about filing petition in Supreme Court against CAA: AGP president Bora

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Sunday said that it is yet to be decided whether the party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or not.



When asked by media if his party will file a petition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bora said: "We have not yet decided. We are discussing the issue. Some of our friends will go to Delhi."



The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

