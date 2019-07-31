Noted economist Subir Gokarn passes away in Washington after brief illness

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Noted economist and former RBI Deputy Governor Subir Vithal Gokarn has passed away after a brief illness, the government said on Wednesday.

He was the RBI Deputy Governor from 2009-12 and oversaw monetary policy, research, financial markets, communications and deposit insurance.

Born on October 3, 1959, Gokran had the distinction of being the youngest RBI Governor at that time. He was appointed by the Narendra Modi government as Executive Director on the board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December 2015 and was to complete his term in October this year.



Before joining the IMF, Gokarn was Director of Research at the Brookings India in New Delhi. He also worked with Standard and Poor's, National Council of Applied Economic Research and Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while paying her last respects recalled his intellect and articulation of India's concerns at the IMF.

Gokarn is survived by his wife Jyotsna Bapat and daughter Kanak Gokarn, according to an official statement.

(ANI)

