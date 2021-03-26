Noted journalist, writer Anil Dharker passes away

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Well known journalist and writer, Anil Dharker, the Founder Director of the Mumbai International Literature Festival, has passed away, family sources said.

He had been hospitalised for a heart ailment and he breathed his last here late Thursday.

"Sad to hear about Anil Dharker's passing. He was briefly my editor at Independent, and represented an age when newspaper journalism used to be what it is meant to be," noted sports journalist Sambit Bal tweeted.