Noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra dies of Covid

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Chandigarh, May 4 (IANS) Chandigarh-based Center for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) founder and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra died at a private hospital in Mohali near here after battling with Covid for over a week. He was 84.

Condoling his demise, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described Malhotra as a distinguished academician, able administrator and a fine human being with the qualities of head and heart, who played a pivotal role in bringing socio-economic development in the northern region.

The outstanding services rendered by Malhotra in the rural and industrial development of Punjab would be ever remembered by one and all, said the Chief Minister.

Notably, Malhotra was presently the Executive Chairman of CRRID and Member of the Board of Governors of Pushpa Gujral Science City and several other such prestigious institutions. Besides, he was also Senate Member of Punjabi University in Patiala and Panjab University in Chandigarh.

