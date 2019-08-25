Nothing more political, anti-national than shutting democratic rights in Kashmir: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Launching a sharp attack against the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said "there is nothing more political and anti-national than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir".

Priyanka's comments came a day after her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with a group of opposition leaders, was turned back from Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.Taking to Twitter, Priyanka in a thread of tweets wrote: "There is NOTHING more 'political' and 'anti-national' than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so."Priyanka shared a video posted by a journalist, that featured a woman vexingly complaining to Rahul about the situation in Kashmir who is on board a flight in the clip.Reacting to the video, Priyanka tweeted: "How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of "Nationalism". Sharing the video she wrote, "For those who accuse the opposition of 'politicising' this issue."A delegation of parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi. The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS went to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.After repealing Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, certain restrictions were placed in the region.Though the restrictions have been relaxed at many places and services of landlines and 2G internet have been restored, some places are still placed under curbs. (ANI)