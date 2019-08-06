Nothing to do with those who dont have history of J-K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday slammed those who supported the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of the Article 370 and stated, he has nothing to do with people who were unaware of the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said: "Jin logon ko J&K ki history ya Congress ki history pata nahi unse mujhe koi lena dena nahi hai. Wo pehle J&K aur Congress ki history padh lein, phir Congress mein rahein (I have nothing to do with those who don't know the history of Congress and Jammu and Kashmir. They should first read the history of J&K and Congress and then stay in Congress)," reports ANI.Although several Congress leaders including Azad, P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal opposed the move in the Rajya Sabha, there were some party leaders who voiced a different opinion outside the House.Meanwhile, Azad addressing the media in Parliament complex, Azad said: "I want to make an appeal to the media that don't fall into the trap of the government. There is no coverage or connectivity in places where there is resentment against scrapping Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories.""In 20 out of the 22 districts, there is curfew or curfew-like situation. No one is able to get out of their homes and there are no internet, mobile or landline services. People do not even have access to television." he added.Slamming the decision to form Ladakh into Union territory, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said "People in Leh were in favour of the Union Territory status while Kargil was against it. Nobody is showing protests in Kargil but only showing celebrations in Leh.""Similarly, in Jammu district, we only see media coverage of people who are against Article 370. In nine districts, where people are in favour of it, is not being shown," Ghulam Nabi Azad added. (ANI)