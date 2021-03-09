Notice sent to Mohua Moitra for privilege motion

New Delhi : A notice has been sent to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a privilege motion moved against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. She has been asked to file her response to the notice by March 25. The Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand had filed a privilege motion notice against Moitra on February 10.

In her speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents address, Moitra had lashed out at the government, judiciary and media. Moitras remarks were later expunged by the Lok Sabha.

The complaint by Dubey referred to, Article 121 of the constitution of India and rule 226, 227 to 80 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha which should be read along with 115 (I & II) direction of the Speaker against Mahua Moitra.

As per Article 121 of the Constitution, no Supreme Court or High Court judge who has discharged their duty or passed a judgement can be discussed in the Parliament. The Rules and Procedures 352(5) of the Parliament also dictate that the conduct of people in constitutional positions cannot be questioned. Despite the direction of the chair, Moitra continued to repeat her statements in violation of Rule 356 of Lok Sabha procedures.

The notice further added, The matter should be referred to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination investigation and report.