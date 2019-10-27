Notice served to NCP leaders, workers for announcing to 'inaugurate Chunabhatti-BKC flyover'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A notice has been served to several NCP leaders and workers under section 149 of CrPC (Police to prevent cognizable offences) after NCP Mumbai president Nawab Malik said he will open the Chunabhatti-BKC flyover, on Sunday.

NCP alleges that opening of the flyover is being intentionally delayed.



In a letter issued to one of the NCP leaders, Chunabhatti Police stated that NCP has announced that it will 'forcefully' inaugurate the flyover as its work was completed a long time back but the inauguration did not take place.

"Nawab Malik will lead the protest of NCP for forcefully inaugurating the flyover," Deepak Pagare, Senior Police Inspector wrote in the letter.

The police have further directed the NCP leaders to maintain peace and order in the state. (ANI)

