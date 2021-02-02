Notification issued, NIA to probe blast near Israel Embassy soon

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) source told IANS: "We have received the government orders and will file a case soon." Delhi Police's Special Cell was till now handling the case.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) In the wake of a Ministry of Home Affairs' notification for an NIA probe into a bomb blast near Israel Embassy here on January 29, the central agency will register a case and start investigation soon.

A low-intensity bomb blast had occurred near the Embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on, sending security establishment into a tizzy.

The Beating Retreat was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

A NIA team had visited the blast site on Friday evening along with forensic experts and collected samples.

The development followed Modi's telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The blast had shattered windscreens of three parked cars and coincided with the 29th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to Israel's mission and its diplomats in India.

