Notorious inter-state gangster held at Delhi airport

Gurugram, May 1 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Gurugram and Sonipat units of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police have arrested an inter-state most wanted criminal Sube Gujjar, who was carrying a reward of Rs 7.50 lakh, from a Delhi airport on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

Gujjar, a resident of Bargujjar village of Gurugram, was a key member of the Kaushal gang and was involved in 11 cases of murder, 12 attempt to murder cases, extortion, contract killing and dozens of other crimes which were serious in nature.

According to the police, Gujjar was operating the gang after the arrest of Kaushal. He was involved in multiple criminal activities since 2004-05 and was a proclaimed offender. He was yet to be arrested in 20 other cases which he had committed in the span of 16 years.

Gurugram STF incharge Inspector Varun Dahiya said the criminal was using fake IDs during his hideout period and around 15 days ago he was returning to India from Nepal.

"Gujjar had committed multiple crimes in Delhi and NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. He was operating the gang from outside Delhi and NCR. Following a lead about his presence at Delhi airport, the STF arrested him on Friday. Gujjar used to extort money from wine contractors, businessman, sweet shop owners, builders and industrialists with the help of his gang members," Dahiya told IANS.

Gujjar had visited Dosa, Alwar in Rajasthan and Chennai during his hideout period with the help of fake documents. Gujjar was returning from Goa and was planning to fly to some other destination but the STF arrested him," Dahiya added.

"The investigation agency has taken him on seven days police remand to gather information about his gang members and weapons used into the crime," he said.

