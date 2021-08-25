Novel Samsung technology can remotely disable its stolen TVs

Called 'Television Block Function' the system is intended to be implemented in respect of televisions that have been obtained by users through unlawful means and in some cases, stolen from the Samsung warehouses.

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Believe it or not but Samsung has developed a technology that can remotely disable its TVs if it finds out the units have been stolen. The technology is now pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products.

TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with a valid proof of purchase.

The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders, Samsung South Africa said in a statement.

"This technology can have a positive impact at this time, and will also be of use to both the industry and customers in the future," said Mike Van Lier, Director of Consumer Electronics at Samsung South Africa.

The blocking will come into effect when the user of a stolen television connects to the internet, in order to operate the television.

Once connected, the serial number of the television is identified on the Samsung server and the blocking system is implemented, disabling all the television functions.

"Should a customer's TV be incorrectly blocked, the functionality can be reinstated once proof of purchase and a valid TV license is shared" with the company.

"As an organisation, we acknowledge the critical role in giving our customers and client the peace of mind. Working together, we can overcome the impact of the unprecedented disruption to business, as experienced by many of us recently," said Van Lier.

