Now, all-woman PCR vans to drop women in distress in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (IANS) Further scaling up the police pick-drop facility for women in distress, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered all-women police control room (PCR) vans to be mobilized in major five cities to provide safe transport in response to calls.

PCRs rushing to help stranded women seeking to be dropped safety to their home or workplace will be manned entirely by women cops in Mohali, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar cities, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

He said since the launch of the scheme to drop women safety home on December 3, a total of 40 calls were received till December 18. The Chief Minister had launched the scheme amid growing concerns over safety of women, whereby free police help is provided to women stranded outside between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Gupta said the minimum response time taken by police patrolling parties to reach the caller was seven minutes and the maximum 30 minutes, averaging a total of 12 minutes. The police parties safely dropped callers at their place of residence or place where they wanted to go. vg/adr/