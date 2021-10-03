Now ABO transplant for mismatched kidney donors

Patients with end-stage chronic kidney diseases, who are awaiting a transplant but unable to get the match can now heave a sigh of relief.

Lucknow, Oct 3 (IANS) The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow is preparing to start ABO incompatible (mismatch blood group) kidney transplant.

Under this, the recipient can get a kidney from a donor with a different blood group. This will not only reduce the waiting time searching for the donor but also help save lives which are lost while waiting for the procedure.

RMLIMS will be the second public sector centre in Lucknow after SGPGIMS to perform this procedure.

However, the procedure will cost about twice the existing Rs 2.5-3 lakh for kidney transplant following long hospital stay, drug use, and other special processes.

There is not much difference between the success rate of normal and ABO incompatible kidney transplants. Both have a success rate of over 90 per cent.

Prof Abhilash Chandra, head of the nephrology department, RMLIMS, said, "It is often seen that patients do not find a donor with a compatible blood group and they keep delaying transplant. In this situation, ABO incompatible (mismatched blood group) transplantation of kidneys can be a viable option."

He said, "Preparations are underway and we are planning to start ABO-incompatible transplant soon. We have a family with a patient and donor who have agreed for this procedure. So, it is likely to take place in the coming month."

Chandra said that "If there is a mismatch in the blood of donor and recipient, antibodies in recipient's body reject transplanted organs. In ABO incompatible transplant, these antibodies are removed through plasmapheresis.

Immunosuppressants are also given to reduce the chances of rejection. RMLIMS now has required facilities to perform this procedure."

