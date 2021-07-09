Now Allahabad Univ panel to ensure Ganga is clean

Acting on the directives of the Union Jal Shakti ministry, the AU authorities have formed a special committee under Prof I.R. Siddiqui of the department of chemistry for this purpose.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), July 9 (IANS) Faculty members from the Allahabad University (AU) will now work on protecting the Ganga river from environmental degradation.

The team will also engage volunteers to work for protecting the Ganga from pollution and rejuvenating its banks via community participation.

The panel will have five members, including two female teachers which will undertake an extensive survey of the riverbanks to identify potential threats.

The aim of this new initiative is to protect the river and help plug the major sources of pollution.

The committee will work in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Prof A.R. Siddiqui, head of the department of geography, said, "Ganga is not just a river for us but a flow of civilization and culture and our national identity. Efforts should be made to make Ganga pollution free and ensure the continuity of its stream. For this, we will monitor the river, survey all the villages along its course, geotag the drains falling in the river and most importantly rope in the communities living on its banks for protecting the river."

"Community support, including that of students and teachers of colleges and schools located in the villages along the river, would be sought as the life of the villagers revolves around the river and once, they are made aware about the need of preserving the river, half the battle is won," he added.

He further said that support of NCC cadets and volunteers of NSS would be taken in activating village folks, students and women.

