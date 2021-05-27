Now, an ed-tech platform to learn music

Over the last year, SaPa has taken all of its course material online, and includes elements of Social Emotional Learning to help students cope with uncertainty and lack of community time. It's new virtual learning environment aims to make learning music a fun experience by allowing students to explore their interest in music production, songwriting and much more under the guidance of the world's best musicians. In addition to video lessons, each course will include reading material, widgets, quizzes and games.

The Academy is led by singer-songwriter Bindu Subramaniam and violinist Ambi Subramaniam, who believe in making quality music education accessible to every learner.

In the last year, we've seen the role music plays in spreading positivity and keeping spirits up, says Bindu Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, SaPa.

Adding: "We want to make sure we're reaching learners globally with virtual classes by the world's favourite musicians. This online learning platform is a big step in that direction, and we're incredibly excited to share it with the world."

The Academy takes in learners as young as three years old. The institute offers personalised and group classes in every musical discipline - from Carnatic vocal to Western instrumental. It also offers asynchronous courses and workshops led by the world's best-loved musicians.

Ambi Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CIO says: "We're incredibly proud to partner with these legendary artists and create learning material for learners across the world. Our platform offers courses across all musical disciplines - from singing, to playing an instrument, to topics like stagecraft, music production, songwriting, technology, and more. We hope students enjoy as they learn and grow."

