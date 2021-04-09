Now, BJP also seeks Gandhinagar civic polls be put off

"While the elections for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have been announced, it is obvious that large number of candidates and workers from various political parties will gather. Not only that, a large number of government employees will administer the poll. This can definitely spread the virus infection in large proportions. Looking at all this, we ask the SEC to postpone the elections," he said in his letter.

The Congress and the AAP on Thursday asked the SEC to postpone the elections, with the Congress even contending that the public had been even showing strong dislike for poll campaigning during such times.

