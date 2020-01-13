Now channels having MRP Rs 12 or less will be part of bouquet, says TRAI

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reduced the prize of channels forming the part of bouquets from Rs 19 to Rs 12.

Now the channels having an MRP of Rs 12 or less are permitted to be part of a channel bouquet.



"Earlier Rs 19 was the ceiling but now the channels that are priced less than Rs 12 or equal to that will be part of the bouquet," said TRAI Chairman RS Sharma.

"Earlier it was not appropriate from the consumers' viewpoints and also distorted consumer choice," he added.

The TRAI has made amendments to the New Tariff Order (NTO). (ANI)

