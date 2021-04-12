Now Covid centres in 5-star hotels, 3 new hospitals in Mumbai

Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal said that some 5/4 star hotels in the city and suburbs are being requisitioned immediately to create Covid Care Centre-2 facilities for Corona positive patients.

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Struggling to cope up with the massive corona patient load, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to convert some Four-star and Five-star hotels as Covid centres and will also set up 3 new jumbo field hospitals in the city.

"These will be dovetailed and run by professionals from major private hospitals. It will make a large number of beds available to new needy patients by shifting substantially recovered patients quickly to these CCC2 facilities to be managed by medicos," Chahal told IANS.

Besides, the government will build 3 new Jumbo Field Hospitals in different locations in Mumbai - the worst-hit in the country - each with a bed capacity of 2,000 including 200 ICUs and 70 per cent oxygenated beds, he said.

This will take the number of such Jumbo Field Hospitals as mega-Covid care facilities from 7 to 10 in the country's commercial capital in the next few weeks as Mumbai's 'active caseload' touched 91,100 to date.

