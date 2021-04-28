Now, Delhi govt means LG, Centre notifies Amendment Act

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The Centre has notified the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021. As per the amendment, now the government in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor.

A Union Home Ministry notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th day of April, 2021, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."