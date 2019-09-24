Now Dial 112 for emergency services in Delhi

The new emergency system will help upgrade the Delhi Police control room, which has been using the archaic technology for the last 50 years, and cost around Rs 25 crore.

With the launch of the new service, the control room will turn into a call centre, equipped with the latest technology. "Even if somebody dials 100 or 101 or 102, the call will connect to 112," said a senior police officer.

In an interview with IANS, Muktesh Chandra, Special Police Commissioner (Operations), said, "The 'Dial 112' will prove a boon. It will save not only time and money, but will go a long way in serving the people."

The software for the service has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. Earlier, calls made to 100 or 101 were recorded at the police control room, located at the police headquarters. The message was then relayed through wireless system to the police post or police vehicle concerned. It consumed crucial time in delivering the service. But now, the call will immediately get connected to the police post without delay. All police vehicles have now been equipped with phones to receive the message without delay. Come September 25 and the control room will be consigned to history by the new system. <br>The control room staff have been shifted to new office in Shalimar Bagh. It would be a paperless headquarters of 'Dial 112' services, said a police officer. The number of staff has also been increased. The new services is likely to be inaugurated by Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.