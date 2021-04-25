Now, E-pass mandatory for travel to Tamil Nadu

The state recorded 14,842 new Covid cases on Saturday with 9,142 recoveries and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours and active cases stand at 1,00,668.

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has made E-pass mandatory for travel to the state from other states including from Kerala. With the spike in Covid cases, the state has taken several measures to arrest the surge.

Tamil Nadu is also making it mandatory for people coming from Kerala to have a 14-day quarantine and the decision on the same is likely to be taken on Sunday.

On Sunday morning the busy Koyambedu market remains deserted after the state government implemented a lockdown on Sundays. Koyambedu market supplies vegetables across South India.

The state has also issued restrictions on private functions with only 50 persons allowed in marriages and 25 in funerals.

Malls, large standalone shops and shopping complexes will remain closed on all weekdays. Theatres, bars, gyms, recreation clubs, auditoriums and conference halls will also be closed down on weekdays. TASMAC liquor outlets are allowed to function but bars attached to liquor shops will not be allowed to operate.

Grocery shops and vegetable outlets are allowed to function, with exception in large malls and shopping complexes. Departmental stores without air conditioners will also be allowed to function but with 50 per cent capacity.

Guests in hotels and lodges will have to be served food in their respective rooms, and restaurants will not be allowed to function but takeaways are allowed. Beauty parlours and spas in all municipalities will be closed down.

