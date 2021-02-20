Now, engagement ceremonies at Delhi's borders amid farm protest

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi have become so fascinating for the people that some of them are now even planning functions there. In one such development, the farmers' leaders said that an engagement ceremony will be organised in the media centre at Ghazipur border on March 2.

Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait told reporters here that they've made a media centre here for the mediapersons covering the protest but now they will also organise engagement ceremonies, marriage functions etc. "A few couples expressed their will to have their engagements here. So, we have asked them to come here on March 2 for their engagement ceremonies."

"We have asked those willing to organise their functions here that they will have to deposit some amount in the National Defence Fund which will be used for the welfare of Armed forces," Tikait added.

Tikait said, "The parents of the couples coming here for function on March 2 have been asked to give a cheque of Rs 51,000 to the District Magistrate."

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre at the borders of Delhi from around last three months.

Several rounds of discussions have happened between the government and the farmers' leaders but all of them have remained inconclusive.

--IANS

msk/rt/ash