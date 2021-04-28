Now, Goa goes under lockdown from Thursday to Monday (2nd Ld)

Essential services and industries will be open, Sawant said on a day when a record 3,101 new infections were reported from across the coastal state in the last 24 hours.

Panaji, April 28 (IANS) Amid an alarming spike in the number of Covid cases in the state, Goa will undergo a lockdown from Thursday night to Monday morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here on Wednesday.

The step has been taken in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Sawant said, while urging people not to panic-buy. "The lockdown will be lifted on Monday," the Chief Minister said.

The lockdown will be imposed from 10 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on Monday.

Sawant has also urged tourists not to travel within the state during the lockdown, saying tourism activities in the state, including casinos, will be shut.

"Tourists should stay put where they are. They cannot travel during the lockdown. Tourism activities will stop for four days. Casinos will also be shut," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister has also urged the migrant workers not to leave the state, assuring them that the lockdown would be lifted on Monday.

"The lockdown has been imposed in order to break the Covid-19 chain," the Chief Minister said, adding that the district administration would be issuing a formal notification in this regard later on Wednesday.

"Essential services, like grocery stores, pharmacies, hotel and restaurant kitchens, and industries will continue to remain open. However, public transport will be stopped," the Chief Minister said.

Goa has seen a surge in Covid-19 mortality rate over the last few days with an average of more than 30 persons dying every day due to Covid related complications.

The state currently has 18,829 active cases, while 1,110 persons have died from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, has called the lockdown a blessing in disguise.

"Partial Lockdown on Weekend by @goacm is a blessing in disguise in current situation with rising #Covid cases & unstoppable deaths. I appeal to all to take utmost care of their health, maintain social distancing & follow strict Covid protocol. I pray for well being of all," Kamat tweeted.

