Now, Maha allows buying of food, essentials for only 4 hrs daily

In a tough order this afternoon, the government said that all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops including those selling chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs, can remain open only between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Tightening lockdown norms further, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday decreed that all essential buying of food items shall be permitted for only four hours daily for the next 10 days in order to break the chain of coronavirus.

The order will also cover shops related to agriculture implements and farm produce, pet food, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals and organisations, said the order by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

However, these shops would be allowed to make home deliveries between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the timings may be revised by the local authorities.

The government has empowered the local authorities to include any additional entities/services with the consent of the State Disaster Management Authority.

An official said that this effectively means that people will not be allowed outside for these activities for 19 hours daily, though they will be permitted to go out anytime for medical emergencies as in the past.

This week, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale introduced colour coded stickers for specified essential services which has made it more difficult for people to move out without any valid reasons.

--IANS

qn/vd