Now, Mukesh Sahani takes on Tejashwi over 'fishing' episode

State Animal and Fisheries Minister and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said that Tejashwi Yadav is inclined to fishing, he should leave behind his shiny kurta-pyjamas, branded shoes, and and accompany him into water to realise how tough life of fishermen is.

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) The "fishing" episode of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav continue to stay in the headlines ahead of the October 30 bypolls to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats with members of the ruling dispensation slamming him for his "hypocrisy".

"Though the fishermen community have already experienced how you have stabbed a knife in their back in the 2020 Assembly election," he added.

JD-U national President Lalan Singh also jumped into the fray, saying the fisherman community have not forgotten how Tejashwi Yadav insulted Sahani during the 2020 Assembly election.

"Mukesh Sahani is the leader of the fisherman community but how you had insulted him is not forgotten by this community. Migratory Babu, don't do hypocrisy. People are aware about it," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav asked Lalan Singh to apologise to the fisherman community for insulting them with derogatory remarks.

"Lalan Singh declared that the people of Nishad community are having lower confidence. It is an insult to people who are dependent on fisheries. He is looking at the Nishad community in a despicable manner. He should apologizs to them," he said in a tweet.

Tejashwi Yadav was seen fishing in one of the villages in poll-bound Tarapur constituency on Monday. He also caught a small fish and said that today he has "caught a small fish and will catch big fish after come in the power in Bihar".

When reporters asked Lalan Singh that Tejashwi Yadav had gone fishing and looked to be very confident in the by-election, Lalan Singh replied that "those having high confidence cannot do fishing".

