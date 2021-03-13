Now, NEET exam can be attempted in Hindi

For the first time, students will also have the option to attempt the exam in 11 languages including Hindi.

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination this year will be conducted as per the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The agency said that the NEET (Graduate) 2021 for the admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses will be conducted on August 1 in offline mode.

Last year, around 15.97 lakh candidates registered out of which 14.37 lakh appeared for the examination on September 13 despite the pandemic fear.

However, those in the containment zone were not able to appear for the exam so they were given another chance on October 14, therefore, the results were delayed.

--IANS

gcb/rt/ash