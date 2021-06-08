Now 'pink booths' for vaccinating women in UP

Lucknow, June 8 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started special 'pink booths' for encouraging women to get themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Around 150 'special pink booths' have so far been set up in the state -- two in each district.

The state government has given instructions to set up these camps in district women hospitals or district joint hospital. As per need, such camps will be set up in tehsils as well.