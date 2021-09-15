Now, Rakesh Tikait calls Owaisi 'chacha jaan'

'Chacha jaan' is the new name given to Owaisi by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has lashed out at the AIMIM leader over his decision to contest Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS) After 'abba jaan', it is now 'chacha jaan' in Uttar Pardesh and this time farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has a name for AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Tikait, on Wednesday, claimed that Owaisi is hand in glove with the BJP and called him the saffron party's 'chacha jaan'.

"BJP's chacha jaan, Asaduddin Owaisi has entered Uttar Pradesh. If he (Owaisi) will abuse them (BJP), they will not file any case against him because they are a team," he said while talking to reporters in Baghpat.

Referring to AIMIM offering a ticket to mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Tikait said, "What about Pragya Thakur (BJP MP from Bhopal) and her credentials?"

Tikait, who is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws, has been touring various districts of Uttar Pradesh to muster support for the ongoing agitation.

--IANS

amita/dpb