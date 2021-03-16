Now Rs3.5L looted from J&K Grameen bank

Reports here said the three men entered the Mujgund branch of J&K Grameen Bank situated on the outskirts of the city and carried out the loot.

Srinagar, March 16 (IANS) Three masked robbers looted Rs 3.5 lakh on Tuesday from a Grameen Bank (Regional Rural Bank) branch in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Police said a team has rushed to the spot and the facts were being ascertained.

Three days back, robbers had looted Rs 2.25 lakh from the Kunzer (Tangmarg) branch of the same bank in Baramulla district.

