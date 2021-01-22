Now 'Sunahri Mahotsav' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 22 (IANS) After the Gorakhpur Mahotsav last week, it is now time for the 'Sunahri Mahotsav' that celebrates 'Sunahri Kand', also known as Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potatoes, (OFSP) that is loaded with Vitamin A, fibre, potassium, protein, Beta Carotene and Chlorogenic acid.

The festival expected to be organized next month in Gorakhpur and will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The African super food OFSP is exclusively cultivated in Gorakhpur region and is an effective solution for treating malnutrition.

One gram of orange sweet potato provides 20 mg Vitamin A and fruit yield is completed within 100 to 112 days.

Enriched with antioxidant, Sunahri helps in promoting skin health and reduces the risk of cancer. This fruit can be consumed in the form of vegetables, fritters, cutlets, pickles, or dessert. Apart from these, many different delicacies can be made from this wonder fruit.

It also gives a boost to farmer's income.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate, Vijyendra Pandiyan, said "The Mahotsav aims to provide fair price of the produce to the farmers cultivating Sunahri Kand. People will also be made aware of the benefits and nutritional values of this super fruit in the event. The golden sweet potato is abundant in Vitamin A and can be added in the menu of midday meals for children."

The central government has identified eight districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Siddhartha Nagar, Sonbhadra, and Fatehpur as inspirational districts for cultivation of OFSP in every season.

--IANS

amita/in