Now, trouble breaks out in Youth Congress in Kerala

The party had to put the names on hold an hour after they were announced.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) Even as the trouble in the Congress in Kerala continues over the selection of 14 district party presidents, the Youth Congress is also witnessing infighting after the announcement of the spokesperson's name.

Among the four names declared was Arjun Radhakrishnan, who is the son of Congress veteran and senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan, till the other day was the top leader in the faction of the Congress party led by two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. But after being miffed with Chandy and others not batting for him to the post of the Leader of Opposition, Radhakrishnan alienated himself from the faction that Chandy leads now, and instead got closer to new state party president K.Sudhakaran.

Arjun, an engineer by profession, told the media that he did not have any idea on why the list after being announced was quickly put on hold.

Radhakrishnan was quick to respond when he said he has no clue of what has happened and his son was a matured person and can choose his ways.

"I have no idea and I have no role in his appointment," said Radhakrishnan.

State Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil, who is also a Congress legislator said as soon as he heard about the announcement of the list of spokespersons which came without his knowledge, he immediately got in touch with the national leadership and got it cancelled.

"Being the son of a Congress leader doesn't mean there is an advantage and also it need not be seen as a disadvantage either," said Parambil.

Parambil also ruled out the speculation that AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had a role in the appointment as the post for Arjun came as a gratis for Radhakarishnan joining the new power centre of Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, which is being controlled by Venugopal.

--IANS

sg/dpb