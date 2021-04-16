NPPA directs reduction in Remdesivir price

In a letter to Cadila Healthcare, Cipla Limited, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Pharma, Mylan Labs and Syngene International, the NPPA has sought compliance of revised MRP with respect to Remdesivir as per the DPCO, 2013.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked manufacturers of Covid drug Remdesivir to implement the revised MRP through a voluntary reduction of prices.

"Based on the Form-V furnished regarding voluntary reduction in Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Remdesivir, manufactures/marketers of Remdesivir are hereby directed to implement the revised MRP throughout the distribution chain w.e.f. 15.04.2021, irrespective of the batch numbers," the NPPA said.

Sun Pharma in a letter to retailers and stockists has asked them to implement the new MRP of Remwin which will be Rs 2,450, including GST.

"As you all are aware that currently our country has been badly hit by the second wave of Covid–19, it is very important for us to serve the impacted patients by making available required medicines at an affordable price," Sun Pharma said in the letter to retailers.

During these challenging times and particularly in the last 2–3 weeks, there has been a steep increase in the demand for Remdesivir injection across the country, it noted.

"We seek your support in this and request you to issue necessary communications to all your stakeholders to ensure that the above product is made available to the patient at revised MRP only, from April 15, 2021. We will take strict action against those found selling the product at a higher MRP than the revised MRP, including black listing them," the company said.

