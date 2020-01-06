NPR process to begin in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United stands firm in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and soon National Population Register (NPR) process will begin in his state.

"The JDU has supported the CAA on the floor of the Parliament because they know that this act will not take citizenship of anyone. JDU is a responsible party and it stays firm on the stand they take in the Parliament," said Hussain while speaking to ANI.He added that the NPR process will soon begin in Bihar."As far as NPR is concerned, there is no dispute with our allies. In Bihar, the work of NPR will be started soon," he said.Accusing Congress of spreading rumours regarding the CAA to hide its failure, BJP leader said: "The Opposition including Congress has tried to create confusion among people and has tried to instigate the minorities of the country. However, we have tried to break that confusion.""We have started a door-to-door campaign under the leadership of BJP president Amit Shah from today. We will tell people how the Opposition has tried to astray them," he said.Hussain said Congress is shedding tears for people who have been arrested for disrupting peace and causing violence during the anti-CAA protests."Congress is shedding tears for the people who have been caught in the violence. The people of this country know that a party who lost in the elections has instigated people over the issue. Congress is disrespecting the Parliament by opposing the act that received the support of the Parliament," he said.Protests have erupted across the country over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.While some protestors argue that the CAA violates the secular identity of the country, others fear that it will endanger their linguistic and cultural identity. (ANI)