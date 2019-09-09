NRC good initiative, remove shortcomings, says RSS (Lead, changing dateline)

Addressing a press conference here on the concluding day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day national conclave, which began September 7, RSS Sah-Sarakaryavaah (Joint General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said: "The NRC should be welcomed and efforts should be made to do away with the shortcomings in its implementation."

Citing the issue of the "exclusion of a sizable Hindu population" as raised by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and many other BJP leaders, he said that the government should address these "shortcomings".

Hosabale also said that the entire nation is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and now, moves should be taken for the area's development.

"The Centre abrogated Article 370 from the entire Jammu and Kashmir recently. The entire nation is happy about it. Now, this part of India needs development. Many organisations including the Sangh for the last many years have been demanding one nation, one constitution, one flag."

He said that the Narendra Modi goverment took a "historic decision". "The Narendra Modi government should be patted on the back for doing good work in its first term and that's the reason he returned to power to form Modi government-2," he said.

Backing the government's narrative that the political class in Kashmir exploited the state for its own benefit, he said: "Previous governments would go to any extent to stay in power."

He said that detention of leaders in Kashmir had been made "looking into the national interest".

Meanwhile, the Sangh has been cautious on its stand on reservation after a remark by its chief Mohan Bhagwat welcoming an informed discussion both for and against reservation created a furore.

Answering a query on reservation, Hosabale said: "Sangh supports the constitutional arrangement of reservation. Till the time, there is discrimination based on caste and creed, this arrangement should be continued."

He also congratulated the Modi government for working to end the Maoist ideology in the country. "Their effect and impact has been reduced in states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand but the government can't work alone in this direction and the society will also have to set ahead to accomplish this mission."

He said that special efforts are needed to develop education, health, employment, development and constitutional provisions in the nation's central region.

Hosabale further said that there has been a decline in purchase of Chinese products in India after the movements led by Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

Meanwhile, the RSS also threw its weight behind the government in curbing use of plastic. Its significant as its coming on a day the Prime Minister himself reiterated his pledge to phase out single use plastic from an international forum of COP 14 in Greater Noida.

"'Ped lagao, plastic chhodo, jal bachao (plant tree, abandon plastic, save water)' will be made a public movement by the RSS," Hosabale said.

At the three-day meet, titled 'Akhil Bhartiya Samnyay Baithak', the RSS took stock of its work as well as that of its affiliated organisations. A total of 36 organisations and 195 cadres attended the conclave in this Rajasthan pilgrimage centre.