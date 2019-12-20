NRC won't be implemented in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A day after assuring that minorities had nothing to worry, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in his state.

On being asked by media about his government's stand on NRC, Kumar said, "What NRC? It will not be implemented in Bihar."

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had appealed for harmony and fraternity amongst people and said that no wrong will be done to minorities.Speaking at an event during Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatra, Kumar had made no mentions of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the NRC but said, "We don't think about who instigates whom for what reason, we are committed to working for every section of society.""I appeal you to maintain harmony, fraternity and have respect for one another. I guarantee that no wrong will be done to the minorities," he had said.On August 31, the final list of NRC was published with names of 3.11 crore applications on the state list for Assam. A total of 19 lakhs name have not been included in the list.Earlier this month, Shah had reiterated his government would expel all the infiltrators before the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled in 2024.In Patna, locals had recently pasted posters on streets mocking Kumar for being "silent" on the CAA and NRC.The posters, with large pictures of the Chief Minister, were put up by unknown persons read, "Silent on #CAB-NRC... Missing... Watch this face with attention, he has neither been seen nor heard... Bihar will forever be indebted to the person who finds him."Another such poster read, "Dumb, Deaf and blind Chief Minister... Missing, Missing, Missing."Kumar had come under attack from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and also faced stiff opposition from within the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), over his party MPs supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in the Parliament.Earlier, JDU vice president Prashant Kishor, who publicly took a stand contrary to that of his party on the citizenship law, had offered his resignation to Kumar, who is JD-U chief, on Saturday which was not accepted by the leader. (ANI)